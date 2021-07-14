Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 8.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.49. 2,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.