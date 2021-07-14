Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $34.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
SGFY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.50. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,094. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $293,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
