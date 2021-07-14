Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $34.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

SGFY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.50. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,094. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $293,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

