OneSpan Inc. (NYSE:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,182,511.77 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NYSE:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 46,981 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,182,511.77. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 15,162 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $377,230.56.

OSPN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,774. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

