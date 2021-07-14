Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.40. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.84. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.47. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

