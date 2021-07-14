Thomas Bull Sells 4,250 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50.

NYSE:MDB traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,298. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

