Gail M. Sasaki Sells 275,000 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00.

Shares of NYSE NLST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 4,696,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,716. Netlist, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

