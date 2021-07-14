$2.32 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 710.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.