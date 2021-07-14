Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

