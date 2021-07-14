Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

