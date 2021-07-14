Alexandra K. Nolan Buys 50,000 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NYSE:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 50,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00.

Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,920. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $30.47.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

