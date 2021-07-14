Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,339 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.52, for a total value of $2,559,109.28. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:MORN opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $270.08.
About Morningstar
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.