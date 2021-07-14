Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.13

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.13 and last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 45142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

