Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

