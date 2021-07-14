PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 528.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,754,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 129,329 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 788.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,888. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.