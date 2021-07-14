140,000 Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $19,620,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,016,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

