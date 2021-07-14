Walleye Capital LLC Buys 9,161 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 225.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.