RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:RBAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,249. RedBall Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

