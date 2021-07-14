DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. 30,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,834,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

