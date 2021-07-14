Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Drops By 99.9%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

SB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 33,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,785. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

