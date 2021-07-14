22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 5.2%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 40,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,906,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $553.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

