Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 276,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,331,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

