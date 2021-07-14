Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 276,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,331,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.84.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
