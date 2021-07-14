Celsius (NYSE:CELH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.07. Approximately 5,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,362,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 3,076,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $192,271,312.50. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. Insiders have sold 6,154,651 shares of company stock worth $384,665,688 in the last three months.

About Celsius (NYSE:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

