Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Energous Call Options (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 33,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,686 call options.

Energous stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 414,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,391. The company has a market cap of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.30. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $28,217.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,706.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,948 shares of company stock worth $304,045. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 1,046.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 392,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 85.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 198,877 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

