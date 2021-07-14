Robert N. Frerichs Sells 9,092 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,000,120.00.
NYSE TTEC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,537. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $113.15.
About TTEC
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.