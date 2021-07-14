Robert N. Frerichs Sells 9,092 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,000,120.00.

NYSE TTEC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,537. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

