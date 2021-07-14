Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) EVP Sells 16,301 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.

Shares of NYSE:LPSN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. 3,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,738. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23.

Get LivePerson alerts:

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.