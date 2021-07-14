Elizabeth Ann Stevens Sells 59,471 Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) insider Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 59,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $993,165.70.

Elizabeth Ann Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 129,388 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $1,931,762.84.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 75,000 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,334,250.00.

NYSE:OPEN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,269. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

