Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% to $4.03-4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.700 EPS.

Lennox International stock opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $229.37 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.18.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,155,889.98. Insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

