Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% to $4.03-4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.700 EPS.
Lennox International stock opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $229.37 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.
LII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.18.
In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,155,889.98. Insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
