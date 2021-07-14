SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,543. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

