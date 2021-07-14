Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE:FITB) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

