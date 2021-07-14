Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.56

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and traded as high as $41.41. Power REIT shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 10,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get Power REIT alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Power REIT by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Power REIT by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.