Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €24.86 ($29.25). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.78 ($29.15), with a volume of 4,194,031 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.14 ($28.40).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.62.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

