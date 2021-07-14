Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($47.69). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,637 ($47.52), with a volume of 189,366 shares traded.

Separately, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,009.17 ($39.31).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,560.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of £10.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Insiders sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 over the last three months.

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

