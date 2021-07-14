Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.30. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$15.84, with a volume of 55,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80. The firm has a market cap of C$510.98 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.