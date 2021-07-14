DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 427.20 ($5.58). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 421.30 ($5.50), with a volume of 2,562,666 shares changing hands.

SMDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.25 ($6.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 425.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

