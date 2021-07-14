Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 151,323 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 497.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

