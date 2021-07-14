James F. Reddoch Sells 73,117 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 73,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $3,084,806.23.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

