Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 11.1%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 54,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 107,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$139.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

