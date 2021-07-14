Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28. Getinge has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

