Skycoin Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $798,329.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00117270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00153453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,910.95 or 1.00152650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.00951954 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

