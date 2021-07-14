NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $380,891.07 and approximately $2,881.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00859428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005334 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (CRYPTO:NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

Buying and Selling NeoWorld Cash

