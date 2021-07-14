$0.76 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NYSE:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NYSE:PRAA) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Group.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRAA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,846. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

