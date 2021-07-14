B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 315,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in B2Gold by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in B2Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B2Gold by 21.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

