NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 272,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

