NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

HLI opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

