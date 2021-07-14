NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 444,398 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 444,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

