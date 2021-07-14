Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.