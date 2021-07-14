Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 278.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.