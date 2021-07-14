Lee Shavel Sells 5,800 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $180.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,319. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.