Michael Rice Sells 22,925 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 22,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $1,059,364.25.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 22,922 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $825,421.22.

BLFS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,648. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

