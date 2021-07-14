Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola Sells 100,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,041,000.00.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hyliion by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after buying an additional 1,690,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

