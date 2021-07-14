39,466 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

